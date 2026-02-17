$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 230 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Two months in custody or record bail - what will the SAPO petition for in the case of the former Minister of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 238 views

The relevant issue will be considered in court in the near future.

Two months in custody or record bail - what will the SAPO petition for in the case of the former Minister of Energy

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) will request the arrest of the former Minister of Energy of Ukraine, who was detained on February 15, as a pre-trial measure, with the alternative of posting bail of over 400 million hryvnias. This was reported to UNN in an exclusive comment by SAP spokeswoman Olga Postolyuk.

Details

According to her, the court hearing will concern arrest (with a preliminary duration of two months) or monetary bail (as an alternative) in the amount of 425 million hryvnias.

The SAP prosecutor will provide the justification for choosing these specific pre-trial measures directly in court.

Context

On February 15, 2026, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) detained a former high-ranking official – the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, who held this position from 2021 to 2025 – while he was attempting to leave the territory of Ukraine.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 255 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Thus, the former head of the relevant ministry is suspected of participating in a criminal organization and of laundering money obtained as a result of its activities, on a large scale.

According to our information, this refers to the former head of the Ministry of Energy, Herman Halushchenko.

What is known about the case

As reported by NABU, in February 2021, on the island of Anguilla (a self-governing overseas territory of Great Britain), at the initiative of members of a criminal organization, exposed by NABU and SAP in November 2025, a fund was registered that was supposed to attract about 100 million US dollars in "investments."

The fund was headed by an acquaintance of the criminal organization's members, a citizen of Seychelles and Saint Kitts and Nevis, who professionally provided services for laundering criminally obtained proceeds.

Among the fund's "investors" was also the family of the suspected former Minister of Energy.

To conceal his involvement in the criminal scheme, two companies were created in the Marshall Islands, integrated into the structure of a trust registered in Saint Kitts and Nevis. The former wife and four children of the high-ranking official were registered as beneficiaries of the companies.

These companies became "investors" in the fund (by purchasing its shares), and members of the criminal organization, in the interests of the suspect, began transferring funds to the fund's accounts, opened in three Swiss banks.

At the time when the official headed the relevant ministry, through his trusted person, known as "Rocket," the criminal organization received over 112 million US dollars in cash from illegal activities in the energy sector.

As noted by NABU, these funds were legalized through various financial instruments, including cryptocurrency and "investments" in the fund.

In particular, over 7.4 million US dollars were transferred to the fund's accounts, which were managed by the suspect's family. Another over 1.3 million Swiss francs and 2.4 million euros were issued in cash and transferred directly to the family in Switzerland.

Part of these funds was spent on paying for the children's education in prestigious institutions in Switzerland and placed in the former wife's accounts. The rest was placed on deposit, from which the high-ranking official's family received additional income and spent it on their own needs.

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) partially granted Halushchenko's appeal, but refused to release the ex-minister from custody.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

