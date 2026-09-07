Two businessmen who supplied Russia's military with electronic warfare systems and financed United Russia have been exposed

In the Luhansk region, the transfer of electronic warfare systems, drone equipment, and funding for "United Russia" has been uncovered. Two men who, after the occupation of Sievierodonetsk, not only continued conducting business in the seized territory but also directed funds to support Russian military personnel have been served with notices of suspicion, UNN reports, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, after the occupation of Sievierodonetsk, two Ukrainian citizens not only continued conducting business in the seized territory but, according to the investigation, also directed the resources of enterprises under their control to support Russian military personnel, finance "United Russia," and spread Russian propaganda. One of them is a co-founder of the companies, while the other is their general director. The enterprises provided transport services and managed real estate in the temporarily occupied territory.

In October 2025, a vehicle, an electronic warfare system, equipment for unmanned aerial vehicles, construction tools, and other property were handed over to Russian military personnel.

In particular, an "Inkubator" electronic warfare system worth 430,000 Russian rubles was transferred free of charge to one of the units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. The agreement expressly stated that it would be used during the so-called "special military operation."

The enterprises' funds were also used to purchase drop systems for DJI Mavic 3 drones and hand them over to representatives of the aggressor state. After receiving the equipment, a Russian military unit sent the enterprise a letter of appreciation for assistance to military personnel.

In addition to supporting the Russian army, 100,000 rubles were transferred from the account of one of the enterprises to the Moscow Regional Branch of the "United Russia" party.

According to the investigation, the director also allowed a banner for "Russia Day" to be placed on the company's premises, calling on people to be "worthy citizens of the Russian Federation."

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During the searches, law enforcement officers seized USD 36,000, EUR 900, 21 gold items with a total weight of 173 g, two gold bars with a total weight of 110 g, a watch, and mobile phones.

The co-founder of the enterprises has been detained. He was served with a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing detention as a preventive measure is being considered.

The general director, who is in the temporarily occupied territory, was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia.

Other individuals who may be involved in this activity are currently being identified.