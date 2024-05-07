Tusk calls on the EU to mobilize 100 billion euros for defense and create a common air defense system

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called on the European Union to mobilize at least 100 billion euros ($108 billion) for defense and create a joint air defense system as the bloc fights Russian aggression. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Speaking together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Tusk said that the long debate on improving the bloc's defense capabilities should soon end with a decision.

A lot of money spent properly and wisely on European security will keep the war away from Europe's borders for a long time. Perhaps forever, - Tusk said at an economic conference in Katowice.

In her turn, Von der Leyen said that the EU should "rebuild, replenish and transform" its armed forces, supporting Tusk's call for an air defense.

Tusk warned that the region needs to spend the coming years raising military readiness sufficient to act as a deterrent against potential adversaries. He also called on the bloc to strengthen its external border.

European borders must be protected because they have become the boundaries between the continent of the world and the aggressors who are preparing for war, including hybrid methods, - Tusk said.

Recall

Polish intelligence services discovered and dismantled listening devices in the room where the Council of Ministers was to meet in Katowice.