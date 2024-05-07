Tusk calls on the EU to mobilize 100 billion euros for defense and create a common air defense system

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83611 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107864 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150681 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154674 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250838 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174239 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165487 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226163 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33993 views

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33993 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32234 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32234 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66231 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66231 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34517 views

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34517 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60381 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60381 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250838 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250838 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226163 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226163 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212220 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237948 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224719 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224719 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83611 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60381 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66231 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113004 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113891 views
Tusk calls on the EU to mobilize 100 billion euros for defense and create a common air defense system

Tusk calls on the EU to mobilize 100 billion euros for defense and create a common air defense system

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18669 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on the European Union to mobilize at least 100 billion euros for defense and create a joint air defense system to counter Russian aggression.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called on the European Union to mobilize at least 100 billion euros ($108 billion) for defense and create a joint air defense system as the bloc fights Russian aggression. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Speaking together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Tusk said that the long debate on improving the bloc's defense capabilities should soon end with a decision.

A lot of money spent properly and wisely on European security will keep the war away from Europe's borders for a long time. Perhaps forever,

- Tusk said at an economic conference in Katowice.

In her turn, Von der Leyen said that the EU should "rebuild, replenish and transform" its armed forces, supporting Tusk's call for an air defense.

Tusk warned that the region needs to spend the coming years raising military readiness sufficient to act as a deterrent against potential adversaries. He also called on the bloc to strengthen its external border.

European borders must be protected because they have become the boundaries between the continent of the world and the aggressors who are preparing for war, including hybrid methods,

- Tusk said.

Polish intelligence services discovered and dismantled listening devices in the room where the Council of Ministers was to meet in Katowice.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen

Contact us about advertising