About 18% of agricultural land remains under occupation, but about 20 million hectares are used for growing grains and oilseeds - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Currently, about 15-18% of agricultural land remains under temporary occupation, but currently about 20 million hectares of land are used for growing grains and oilseeds, and more than 13 million hectares of them will be spring crops sown in the spring. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi during a telethon, UNN reports .

Indeed, unfortunately, about 15-18% of agricultural land remains under temporary occupation. Indeed, we cannot say that all the potential that exists within the administrative boundaries of Ukraine can be utilized. However, about 20 million hectares of land are used for growing grains and oilseeds, and more than 13 million hectares of them are spring crops that are sown in the spring. Now, in these days, in these weeks - Vysotsky said.

He noted that Ukrainian farmers have shown resilience and continue to work.

The weather allows us to catch up with sowing and therefore, as of today, these areas are even larger than announced - Vysotsky said.

Currently, 7.2 million hectares of spring crops have been planted in Ukraine , out of 13.5 million hectares planned for the spring sowing season.