About 18% of agricultural land remains under occupation, but about 20 million hectares are used for growing grains and oilseeds - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Kyiv • UNN
About 20 million hectares of land are currently used for growing grains and oilseeds in Ukraine, of which more than 13 million hectares are spring crops sown in the spring, despite the fact that 15-18% of agricultural land remains under temporary occupation.
Currently, about 15-18% of agricultural land remains under temporary occupation, but currently about 20 million hectares of land are used for growing grains and oilseeds, and more than 13 million hectares of them will be spring crops sown in the spring. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
Indeed, unfortunately, about 15-18% of agricultural land remains under temporary occupation. Indeed, we cannot say that all the potential that exists within the administrative boundaries of Ukraine can be utilized. However, about 20 million hectares of land are used for growing grains and oilseeds, and more than 13 million hectares of them are spring crops that are sown in the spring. Now, in these days, in these weeks
He noted that Ukrainian farmers have shown resilience and continue to work.
The weather allows us to catch up with sowing and therefore, as of today, these areas are even larger than announced
Recall
Currently, 7.2 million hectares of spring crops have been planted in Ukraine , out of 13.5 million hectares planned for the spring sowing season.