Occupants carry out two air strikes on Zaporizhzhia village: one wounded

The Russian army conducted air strikes on a village in Zaporizhzhya. According to the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, a man was injured in the attack, UNN reports.

"Russians carried out two air strikes on Komyshuvakha village in Zaporizhzhya district. A civilian man was wounded. The blast wave and debris damaged buildings and started a fire," said Fedorov.

Air defense forces destroy enemy reconnaissance UAV in Zaporizhzhia