Occupants carry out two air strikes on Zaporizhzhia village: one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Two Russian airstrikes on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhya region resulted in one person being wounded and buildings being damaged.
The Russian army conducted air strikes on a village in Zaporizhzhya. According to the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, a man was injured in the attack, UNN reports.
"Russians carried out two air strikes on Komyshuvakha village in Zaporizhzhya district. A civilian man was wounded. The blast wave and debris damaged buildings and started a fire," said Fedorov.
Air defense forces destroy enemy reconnaissance UAV in Zaporizhzhia03.05.24, 16:23 • 19146 views