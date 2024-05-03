Air defense forces destroy enemy reconnaissance UAV in Zaporizhzhia

The Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian reconnaissance UAV in Zaporizhzhia region, the Vostok Air Command reports, UNN reports.

"In Zaporizhzhia region, a unit of the 'East' Air Command destroyed an enemy reconnaissance UAV," the message reads on Telegram.

Addendum

Over the past day, Russian occupants fired upon 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. 349 attacks were recorded.

On the night of April 3, the occupiers did not use ballistic, guided, cruise or kamikaze missiles or drones to strike Ukraine for strikes. The enemy mainly attacked the frontline territories with guided aerial bombs.