At least three more underground schools to be built in Kharkiv by September

Another underground school will start operating in Kharkiv in the near future, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, said during a telethon. According to him, it is also planned to build 3-4 more underground schools in the city by the fall, UNN reports .

As for the underground school, yes, we have already received permission to use it. Therefore, we will start classes in a real underground school - it is designed for 450 students in one shift. We are not stopping, we plan to build 3-4 more such underground schools in different parts of the city by September 1. This is a very urgent and important issue for Kharkiv citizens - Terekhov said.

As for the underground medical facilities, Terekhov said Kharkiv RMA received a subvention from the state for special shelters in medical institutions. "We will build them," the mayor added.

