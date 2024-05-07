The probability of Russia's attack on Kharkiv: the mayor spoke about the mood of the citizens

Despite reports of a possible Russian offensive on the city, Kharkiv remains calm, businesses are operating, and the city is preparing for the next heating season. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Today in Kharkiv there is no such mood to leave. Indeed, there were some people who left for other cities on the eve of the holidays and then returned... There is a certain calmness among Kharkiv residents, there is a place to work. Our utility company is working and there are opportunities to get a job there, there are also entrepreneurial - Terekhov said.

Terekhov acknowledged that it can be "difficult" due to the newly introduced power outage schedules, but the business is working and using generators.

"All small and medium-sized businesses have been working as they have been. We made an unprecedented decision at the city council session - we canceled all local taxes and fees, including land rent and real estate tax," Terekhov said.

The mayor also said that Kharkiv is already preparing the city's power system, heating network and water supply for the heating season. Terekhov is confident that Kharkiv residents will pass the next heating season with a "good" rating.

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of the Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that the Russian leadership does have a plan to capture Kharkiv or Sumy, but it is not known how serious these plans are and whether they are capable of doing so.

Earlier, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitsky said that Russia was preparing for an offensive in Kharkiv and Sumy regions in late May or early June.