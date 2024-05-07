ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

The probability of Russia's attack on Kharkiv: the mayor spoke about the mood of the citizens

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18007 views

Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov says that the city remains calm, businesses are operating despite the electricity restrictions, and the city is preparing the utilities for the next heating season.

Despite reports of a possible Russian offensive on the city, Kharkiv remains calm, businesses are operating, and the city is preparing for the next heating season. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this during a telethon, UNN reports

Today in Kharkiv there is no such mood to leave. Indeed, there were some people who left for other cities on the eve of the holidays and then returned... There is a certain calmness among Kharkiv residents, there is a place to work. Our utility company is working and there are opportunities to get a job there, there are also entrepreneurial

- Terekhov said. 

Terekhov acknowledged that it can be "difficult" due to the newly introduced power outage schedules, but the business is working and using generators. 

"All small and medium-sized businesses have been working as they have been. We made an unprecedented  decision at the city council session - we canceled all local taxes and fees, including land rent and real estate tax," Terekhov said. 

The mayor also said that Kharkiv is already preparing the city's power system, heating network and water supply for the heating season. Terekhov is confident that Kharkiv residents will pass the next heating season with a "good" rating. 

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of the Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that the Russian leadership does have a plan to capture Kharkiv or Sumy, but it is not known how serious these plans are and whether they are capable of doing so. 

Earlier, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitsky said that Russia was preparing for an offensive in Kharkiv and Sumy regions in late May or early June. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

