Paris accused Moscow's diplomatic service of manipulating information after Russia's summoning the French ambassador.

France said on Tuesday that its ambassador to Russia had been summoned on 6 May and accused Moscow’s diplomatic service of manipulating information and intimidation, UNN reports, citing The Guardian and Reuters.

Details

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday it had summoned France’s ambassador in Moscow.

"France notes that diplomatic channels are once again being abused to manipulate information and intimidate," France’s foreign ministry said.

The statement, as indicated by France24, added that " the Russian Ministry has once again engaged in a reversal of responsibilities, seeking to accuse Western countries of threatening Russia, while the latter has been waging a war of aggression in Ukraine for over two years ... and is pursuing its aggressive maneuvers aimed at destabilizing European countries, notably through cyberattacks and hybrid actions."

Because of Paris's "bellicose statements": Russian Foreign Ministry explains why the French ambassador was summoned