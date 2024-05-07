EU to impose restrictions on 11 ships as part of countering Russia's "shadow fleet" - Bloomberg

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

EU to impose restrictions on 11 ships as part of countering Russia's "shadow fleet" - Bloomberg

EU to impose restrictions on 11 ships as part of countering Russia's "shadow fleet" - Bloomberg

The European Union has proposed to impose restrictions on 11 vessels that contribute to Russia's war against Ukraine, including banning them from entering EU ports, prohibiting European companies from providing services, and limiting insurance and technical assistance.

The European Union has proposed to impose restrictions on 11 vessels that contribute to Russia's ability to continue the war against Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

The proposed measures, if approved by the member states, will prohibit ships from accessing EU ports and anchorage areas, as well as complicate the logistics of their operation by prohibiting them from using European companies to provide a number of services, the publication writes.

The vessels for which restrictions are proposed include four fuel tankers, two crude oil tankers, two gas storage units used in Novatek's upcoming LNG transshipment project in Kamchatka, and a cargo ship. One of them is the Andromeda Star tanker, which was damaged in the Baltic Sea and was found to have invalid European insurance, the publication points out.

These proposals, as noted, are part of the EU's efforts to stop Moscow's ability to circumvent the price ceiling on Russian oil through the use of a "shadow fleet" and to restrict the activities of vessels involved in the transportation of goods that generate revenue for the Russian military machine, especially in sanctioned industries.

Media: draft 14th package of sanctions against Russia sent to EU countries, includes restrictions on Russian LNG and "shadow fleet"

According to a draft document seen by Bloomberg, the ban would apply to insurance and technical assistance, including "bunkering, ship supply services, crew change services, cargo loading and unloading services, crane installation services, and tugboats." European suppliers will also be banned from ship-to-ship transshipment, according to the draft.

The sanctions, among other things, will make it more difficult for these vessels to obtain fuel, but the EU measures seem to be less restrictive than those applied by the US Treasury to several of the same vessels, the publication notes.

As part of the same package of sanctions, which will be the 14th in the bloc, the European Commission has also reportedly proposed to target several LNG projects and ban the transshipment of Russian LNG from the EU to third countries. European exporters will be asked to strengthen due diligence on their trade practices and could face measures if they fail to prevent the circumvention of sanctions on important goods due to lack of checks.

EU sanctions must be approved unanimously by the bloc's 27 member states, and the package may change before it is finalized.

Bloomberg: EU to ban Russian funds to parties before European Parliament elections and Russian version of SWIFT

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising