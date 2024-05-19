UAV destroys Russian UAV piloting point in Vovchansk

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine showed how they destroyed a Russian UAV piloting point in the Vovchansk direction, UNN reports.

After calculating the location of the enemy's drone piloting point, the border guards "sent" the FPV drone. And the drone, in turn, did not disappoint ,” they wrote under the video.

