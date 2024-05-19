UAV destroys Russian UAV piloting point in Vovchansk
Kyiv • UNN
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed the piloting point of a Russian UAV in the Vovchansk sector using an FPV drone, having calculated its location.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine showed how they destroyed a Russian UAV piloting point in the Vovchansk direction, UNN reports.
After calculating the location of the enemy's drone piloting point, the border guards "sent" the FPV drone. And the drone, in turn, did not disappoint
Recall
A team of power engineers in Donetsk region came under fire from an enemy Lancet drone while performing repairs, but there were no casualties.