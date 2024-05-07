The EU Council approves the first law in the history of the EU to combat violence against women

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

The EU Council approves the first law in the history of the EU to combat violence against women

The EU Council approves the first law in the history of the EU to combat violence against women

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18258 views

The EU Council has approved the first-ever law on combating violence against women and domestic violence, which provides for harsh penalties for perpetrators and comprehensive support for victims across the EU.

The EU Council has given the green light to the EU Directive on combating violence against women and domestic violence. This was reported by the press service of the EU Council, according to UNN.

Details

The report states that violence against women and domestic violence is a persistent crime. The law, which was adopted by the European Parliament, will ensure that perpetrators are severely punished and that victims receive all the support they need in the EU.

This is a groundbreaking moment in the advancement of women's rights. True equality can only come when women can live without fear of harassment, violent attacks or physical harm. This law is an important step towards this goal

- commented Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium Paul Van Tigchelt.

EU member states have three years from the date of entry into force of the directive to implement it into national legislation.

Context

The law criminalizes crimes against women in the EU, including forced marriage, non-consensual exchange of intimate images, cyberstalking, cyber harassment, and cyber incitement to hatred or violence.

These crimes will be punishable by a prison sentence of one to five years. The Directive also contains a broad list of aggravating circumstances, such as committing a crime against a child, former or current spouse or partner, a public official, a journalist or a human rights defender, which entail more severe penalties.

Women from third countries who have suffered from domestic violence can receive protection in the EU16.01.24, 13:01 • 21627 views

The Directive also contains detailed rules on the assistance and protection measures that Member States must provide to victims.

It will be easier for victims of violence against women and domestic violence to report crimes. In particular, it will be possible to report cybercrime online. EU countries should also take measures to ensure that children receive help from professionals. When children report a crime committed by a person in a parental role, authorities should take steps to protect the child's safety before reporting the alleged perpetrator.

Add

According to the European Commission, every third woman in the 27 countries of the bloc has experienced some type of violence, often from intimate partners. In addition, 600,000 women in Europe live with the consequences of female genital mutilation.

Disappointing statistics on domestic violence: in 2023, the number of criminal proceedings in Ukraine doubled08.03.24, 10:54 • 21442 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope

