The EU Council approves the first law in the history of the EU to combat violence against women

The EU Council has given the green light to the EU Directive on combating violence against women and domestic violence. This was reported by the press service of the EU Council, according to UNN.

Details

The report states that violence against women and domestic violence is a persistent crime. The law, which was adopted by the European Parliament, will ensure that perpetrators are severely punished and that victims receive all the support they need in the EU.

This is a groundbreaking moment in the advancement of women's rights. True equality can only come when women can live without fear of harassment, violent attacks or physical harm. This law is an important step towards this goal - commented Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium Paul Van Tigchelt.

EU member states have three years from the date of entry into force of the directive to implement it into national legislation.

Context

The law criminalizes crimes against women in the EU, including forced marriage, non-consensual exchange of intimate images, cyberstalking, cyber harassment, and cyber incitement to hatred or violence.

These crimes will be punishable by a prison sentence of one to five years. The Directive also contains a broad list of aggravating circumstances, such as committing a crime against a child, former or current spouse or partner, a public official, a journalist or a human rights defender, which entail more severe penalties.

Women from third countries who have suffered from domestic violence can receive protection in the EU

The Directive also contains detailed rules on the assistance and protection measures that Member States must provide to victims.

It will be easier for victims of violence against women and domestic violence to report crimes. In particular, it will be possible to report cybercrime online. EU countries should also take measures to ensure that children receive help from professionals. When children report a crime committed by a person in a parental role, authorities should take steps to protect the child's safety before reporting the alleged perpetrator.

According to the European Commission, every third woman in the 27 countries of the bloc has experienced some type of violence, often from intimate partners. In addition, 600,000 women in Europe live with the consequences of female genital mutilation.

