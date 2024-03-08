$41.340.03
+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Disappointing statistics on domestic violence: in 2023, the number of criminal proceedings in Ukraine doubled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21523 views

In 2023, the number of criminal proceedings related to domestic violence in Ukraine doubled compared to 2022, and the number of administrative offenses increased by 36%.

Disappointing statistics on domestic violence: in 2023, the number of criminal proceedings in Ukraine doubled

The number of appeals to the National Police regarding domestic violence is increasing: compared to 2022, there has been a twofold increase. In addition, the number of administrative offenses has increased by 36%.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Kateryna Pavlichenko, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said during a roundtable discussion on Ukraine's Progress Toward Gender Equality that in 2023, Ukrainians filed more than 291,000 reports of domestic violence with the National Police.

In 2023, the National Police of Ukraine received more than 291,000 applications and reports of domestic violence. Almost twice as many criminal proceedings were opened compared to 2022. - said Pavlichenko.

According to the deputy minister, the number of administrative offenses increased by 36%.

In 2023, it will be more than 163 thousand. It should be taken into account that the population of Ukraine has decreased due to the temporary occupation of certain territories of our country

- Kateryna Pavlichenko emphasized. 

During her speech, the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also announced the launch of the project "Combating Domestic Violence," which aims to introduce a comprehensive system for preventing and combating domestic violence.

The expected result should be the following:

improving national legislation in line with the Istanbul Convention;

Improving the effectiveness of the response to reports of domestic violence;

improving the protection system for victims;

expanding the range of police activities in the field of preventing and combating domestic violence;

Raising public awareness of the inadmissibility of domestic violence.

In addition, two important draft laws remain in the Verkhovna Rada.

Draft law No. 8329, which aims to implement the provisions of the Istanbul Convention: it provides for liability for minors for committing domestic violence on a general basis, the impossibility of exempting the offender from administrative liability on the grounds of insignificance, etc.

Draft law No. 5629, which regulates the use of electronic means of control over the offender.

No. 8329 was recommended to be included in the agenda of the next session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and No. 5629 was voted in the first reading and adopted as a basis.

Recall

Ukraine has launched a pilot project of urgent interim reparations for victims of conflict-related sexual violence. As part of the first test phase, 40 victims will receive payments from March 1 to March 31. 

The First Lady of Ukraine reported that the Office of the Prosecutor General is investigating 274 cases of sexual violence during the full-scale war in Ukraine, and that the number is growing as more victims come forward.

Parents claim that police officer humiliated schoolchildren in Chernivtsi : internal investigation launched

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
