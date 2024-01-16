Women from third countries who have suffered from domestic violence can receive protection in the EU

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 16452 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 37948 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 30565 views

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 34950 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111659 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117030 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148855 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142722 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179156 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172791 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 66819 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 77573 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101715 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 67450 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 43233 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 37948 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 111659 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289240 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256055 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241044 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 16452 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101715 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148856 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109450 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109281 views
Women from third countries who have suffered from domestic violence can receive protection in the EU

Women from third countries who have suffered from domestic violence can receive protection in the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21631 views

The European Court of Justice has ruled that women who have experienced gender-based violence in their countries of origin can be granted refugee status in the EU. This ruling also applies to women who face a real threat of being killed or who are subjected to violence in their families or communities due to violations of cultural or traditional norms.

According to the European Court of Justice, women can obtain refugee status in the EU if they are subjected to violence, including sexual and domestic violence, in their country of origin.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Details

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg has ruled that women from third countries can receive protection in the EU, in particular, if they are subjected to physical or psychological violence, including sexual and domestic violence, in their country of origin because of their gender. According to the ECJ's decision, if the conditions for granting refugee status are not met, women will also be entitled to additional protection in the event of a real threat of being killed; as well as in the event of acts of violence committed against them by a member of their family or community due to an alleged violation of cultural, religious or traditional norms.

A controversial law restricting the rights of indigenous peoples and paving the way for deforestation has come into force in Brazil02.01.24, 04:00 • 33875 views

Zeit cites an example of a Kurdish woman of Turkish origin who applied for international protection in Bulgaria. She was forcibly married, but then divorced. As a result, she was threatened by her ex-husband and her family of origin and feared becoming a victim of a so-called "honor killing". It is indicated that this case became the basis for the decision that has now been made by the European Court.

Azerbaijan, which will host the COP29 climate change summit, has not appointed a single woman to its committee16.01.24, 11:44 • 21515 views

Among other things, in its decision, the ECJ refers to the 2011 Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, which is binding on the EU and recognizes gender-based violence against women as a form of persecution.

Recall

The German government has approved a billthat equates sexual violence in war with war crimes.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

