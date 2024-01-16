Women from third countries who have suffered from domestic violence can receive protection in the EU

According to the European Court of Justice, women can obtain refugee status in the EU if they are subjected to violence, including sexual and domestic violence, in their country of origin.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg has ruled that women from third countries can receive protection in the EU, in particular, if they are subjected to physical or psychological violence, including sexual and domestic violence, in their country of origin because of their gender. According to the ECJ's decision, if the conditions for granting refugee status are not met, women will also be entitled to additional protection in the event of a real threat of being killed; as well as in the event of acts of violence committed against them by a member of their family or community due to an alleged violation of cultural, religious or traditional norms.

Zeit cites an example of a Kurdish woman of Turkish origin who applied for international protection in Bulgaria. She was forcibly married, but then divorced. As a result, she was threatened by her ex-husband and her family of origin and feared becoming a victim of a so-called "honor killing". It is indicated that this case became the basis for the decision that has now been made by the European Court.

Among other things, in its decision, the ECJ refers to the 2011 Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, which is binding on the EU and recognizes gender-based violence against women as a form of persecution.

The German government has approved a billthat equates sexual violence in war with war crimes.