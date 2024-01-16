Azerbaijan, which will host the COP29 climate change summit, has not appointed a single woman to its committee

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 93336 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110825 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140581 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137947 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176403 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171682 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283060 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178215 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167216 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106936 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 87889 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 40345 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 62445 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 49659 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 93336 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283060 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250640 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235757 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261046 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 49659 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140581 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106836 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106830 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122926 views
Azerbaijan, which will host the COP29 climate change summit, has not appointed a single woman to its committee

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21512 views

Azerbaijan's COP29 climate committee consists exclusively of men, which has drawn criticism from the women's rights group She Changes the Climate, which called the decision "regressive." The oil-exporting country has also been criticised for its ambitions in the fossil fuel industry and its intention to increase gas production in the future.

The next United Nations climate conference (COP29) will be organized by a committee consisting exclusively of men. The international organization "She Changes Climate", which unites women involved in the fight against the climate crisis, called this decision "regressive", reports UNN.

Details

The next climate summit to be held in 2024 in Azerbaijan, according to recent statements by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, will have a committee consisting of 28 men, but no women.

Almost all members of the COP29 committee are ministers or civil servants

- writes the British Guardian.

For comparison, at COP28 in Dubai, 63% of participants were women.

Mauritius has the highest level of warning due to storm Belal, there is a victim16.01.24, 10:59 • 25890 views

Representatives of the She Changes Climate movement, which seeks to see more women lead just climate action, responded on Monday to the networkX, condemning the committee's composition as a "step backwards.

This committee is a step back on the road to gender parity in climate; but there is still time for change. We are asking for equal representation in the governance of this year's climate negotiations because climate change affects everyone, not half

- the organization said in a statement.

Another aspect of the matter pointed out by environmentalists is that for the second year in a row, the UN Climate Summit is being hosted by an oil-exporting country. Last year, according to government reports, Azerbaijan exported 30.2 million tons of oil.

Once again, we call for distance between the fossil fuel industry and the COP presidency, as environmental integrity remains a concern for us and many civil society organizations

- , She Changes Climate said in a statement.

Criticism has also recently been voiced by the environmental organization Global Witness, pointing out that Azerbaijan has ambitions to produce significantly more gas in the coming years, as the former Soviet republic's economy is heavily dependent on oil and gas exports.

The conference is expected to be presided over by Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology Mukhtar Babayev, who previously worked for a long time at the state oil company SOCAR.

Recall

During his speech at the UN Climate Change Conference  COP28, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on world leaders to end their dependence on fossil fuels. At the UN Climate Conference (COP28), delegates agreed to create a fund to help developing countries.

UNN reportedthat 2023 set a record as the warmest year on record with an average temperature increase of 1.45 degrees; the WMO warns that 2024 could be hotter due to El Niño.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

