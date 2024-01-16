Mauritius has the highest level of warning due to storm Belal, there is a victim

Mauritius raised its cyclone warning level to maximum on Tuesday, amid how powerful winds and rain caused by Tropical Storm Belal caused havoc in the Indian Ocean island nation, writes UNN citing France24.

Details

The government ordered all residents to stay home, but the weather service said the storm was moving east of the remote island, which is a magnet for tourists.

"Belal left 8,400 people without electricity, a large number of cars submerged under water due to flooding caused by heavy rains, or piled up in the streets.

The international airport in Mauritius was closed Monday until further notice, and Air Mauritius announced that several flights scheduled for Tuesday, including to France and South Africa, had been canceled.

Police said the body of a motorcyclist who was the victim of a road accident was found on a flooded highway. Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth confirmed one death in a statement on national television on Monday.

In his address on Monday, Jagnot criticized the Mauritius Meteorological Service (MMS) and announced that its director has resigned.

The weather service said in a statement that a maximum level 4 cyclone warning was in force, but atmospheric pressure was rising, "indicating that Belal had already crossed the border at its closest distance to Mauritius".

"However, winds associated with Belal are still affecting the island," the service added.

It also warned of sea swell. "Storm surge will cause flooding of coastal low-lying coastal areas. It is strictly recommended not to go out to sea and avoid walking on the beaches," - stated in the message.

Supplement

"Belal" had already struck the French overseas territory Reunion, killing one person.

About a dozen storms or cyclones occur in the southwestern Indian Ocean each year during the November through April season.

Last February, Mauritius was hit by heavy rains and strong winds from Cyclone Freddy, which caused a wave of death and destruction in southeast Africa, including Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar.