Turkey's largest oil refiner Tüpraş has limited the purchase of Russian oil, seeking alternatives in Brazil
Kyiv • UNN
Turkey's largest oil refiner Tüpraş has reduced imports of Russian oil, replacing it with supplies from other countries, including Brazil. The share of Russian oil in imports fell from 50% to 19%.
Instead of Russian barrels, Tüpraş is currently importing oil from new suppliers. UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.
Turkey is abandoning Russian oil, the publication writes, citing data according to which the company Tüpraş, which is united by four refineries, is now importing oil from new suppliers, including Brazil.
Turkey is showing signs of diversification in crude oil supplies:
of the approximately 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day that Turkey imported this month, only 19% came from Russia
This is less than the share of more than 50% for the whole of last year.
Reminder
The US has tightened sanctions against Iran's oil industry and restricted payments for energy from Russia.
Oil quotations were supported by US strikes against the Houthis in Yemen and China's plans to stimulate consumption. Concerns about global demand and negotiations between the US and Russia have restrained growth.
Ukraine is ready to ratify the free trade agreement with Turkey - Zelenskyy13.03.25, 18:28 • 20694 views