Ukraine is ready to ratify the free trade agreement with Turkey - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine considers Turkey as a strategic partner and is ready to ratify the free trade agreement during Erdogan's visit. In 2024, Turkey ratified the free trade agreement with Ukraine.
Kyiv is ready to ratify the free trade agreement with Turkey during the upcoming visit of President Erdogan.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
Our state considers Turkey as one of our strategic partners, as well as one of the partners for security guarantees, and is ready to ratify the Free Trade Agreement with Turkey during the upcoming visit of President Erdogan
Addition
In 2024, Turkey ratified the free trade agreement with Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the Turkish government and business. They discussed opportunities for cooperation in the production of various types of drones and the participation of Turkish companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine.