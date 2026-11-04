Trump's triumphal arch in Washington will not be completed before the end of his presidency

Construction of the 76-meter Triumphal Arch in Washington, initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, will not be completed by the end of his second presidential term. The project will take approximately three years to complete. Yle reports this, citing Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, preparatory work could begin as early as this week or next week. At the same time, the first 6–8 months are planned to be spent on earthworks and laying the foundation.

The actual construction of the above-ground part of the structure will begin no earlier than May 2027. If the project is completed, the 76-meter arch will become the largest triumphal arch in the world.

Construction has sparked opposition

Trump's initiative to build the monumental arch has encountered significant resistance. Opponents of the project have already tried to block the construction through the courts.

Despite the disputes, the presidential administration continues preparations to implement the project.

Donald Trump's second presidential term ends in January 2029, while completion of the arch is expected later.

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