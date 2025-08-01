Trump's tariffs increased Apple's costs by a billion dollars: details 1 August 2025

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 7760 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 14758 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 48171 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 67796 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 137248 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 79194 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 81461 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 72738 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 249938 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 285941 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
62%
747mm
Popular news
Occupiers bring teachers from Lipetsk to the occupied territories of UkraineJuly 31, 10:49 PM • 7992 views
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archiveJuly 31, 11:38 PM • 21346 views
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJ01:59 AM • 10562 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhoto02:48 AM • 17633 views
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in EnglandPhoto04:23 AM • 7876 views
Publications
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 2142 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 7814 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo04:30 AM • 14805 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 41629 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 48211 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Sybiha
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 16978 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 41629 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 138226 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 198698 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 253676 views
Actual
Fox News
Amazon Prime
Financial Times
The New York Times
WhatsApp

Trump's tariffs increased Apple's costs by a billion dollars: details 1 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump cost Apple $800 million in the June quarter. The company's projected costs for the September quarter are $1.1 billion.

Trump's tariffs increased Apple's costs by a billion dollars: details

Apple is spending heavily due to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that tariffs could add $1.1 billion to the company's costs in the September quarter. He added that Apple had already spent about $800 million in the June quarter. This is less than the $900 million the company predicted in May.

Most of the tariffs we paid were IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) tariffs, which were introduced earlier in the year and concerned China

 - said Cook.

It is also reported that Trump's tariffs have affected all Apple devices, which are mainly manufactured in China, India, and Vietnam. Cook said that "most" iPhones sold in the US are manufactured in India, and most Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches are manufactured in Vietnam.

The US President threatens to impose even higher tariffs on Apple if the company does not move part of its production to the States, The Verge reports.

Recall

US President Donald Trump maintained a basic tariff rate of 10% for countries with a trade surplus. For Canada, the duty increased by 35%, while for 40 countries with a trade deficit, the US set a minimum tariff of 15%.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Tim Cook
Vietnam
Donald Trump
India
Canada
China
United States
Apple Inc.