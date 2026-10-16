Trump’s new press secretary embroiled in scandal over her legal education and an unsuccessful response to journalists

The new White House press secretary, Katie Zachariah, found herself at the center of a scandal after her first press briefing. American journalists found that she had not passed the bar exam, although she had previously spoken about practicing law. Activists are now demanding an investigation into whether the official misled the public about her qualifications. The Wall Street Journal reports, UNN writes.

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Zachariah’s first appearance before journalists also drew a mixed reaction. Commentators noted her visible nervousness and the small number of questions she answered. Moreover, most of those given the floor were representatives of media outlets sympathetic to the Trump administration.

The real controversy arose after her interaction with journalists outside the White House. When Zachariah was asked in which U.S. state she had obtained the right to practice law, the official unexpectedly replied that she had moved to China.

The press secretary’s legal qualifications prompt calls for an investigation

The Wall Street Journal found that Zachariah studied at Pepperdine University but did not pass the bar exam in California. In China, she worked as an assistant at a law firm, not as a lawyer.

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Following these reports, the Campaign for Accountability organization asked the California Bar Association to investigate whether Zachariah had represented herself as a professional licensed to practice law. Under state law, engaging in such activity without the appropriate authorization may constitute a criminal offense.

The White House sharply criticized those who initiated the investigation. Zachariah herself attributed her strange response to the noise from the presidential helicopter, which she said caused her to mishear the question.

She also assured reporters that she had sought advice before her appointment on how to accurately describe her profession. At the same time, a legal education in itself does not grant a person the right to practice law in the United States.

"Awkward and terrible" — the White House criticized Trump's new press secretary's first briefing