Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
08:04 AM • 59865 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 72156 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Trump's NATO deal would mean American mining and missile deployment in Greenland - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

The agreement between the US and NATO regarding Greenland involves the deployment of American missiles and an increased NATO presence in the Arctic. This aims to deter Russian and Chinese interests, as well as to end US threats of tariffs on Europe.

Trump's NATO deal would mean American mining and missile deployment in Greenland - Bloomberg

The agreement that convinced US President Donald Trump to de-escalate the situation around Greenland paves the way for NATO to strengthen security in the Arctic region and repel any threat from Russia or China, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The "framework agreement" that Trump mentioned after meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Davos late Wednesday "provides for the deployment of American missiles, mineral extraction rights aimed at deterring Chinese interests, and an increased NATO presence," according to a European official familiar with the negotiations.

The agreement, reached shortly after Trump's arrival at the Swiss resort on Wednesday, also depends on whether the US leader keeps his promise not to impose tariffs against European countries, the official said. For now, this reduces the most serious threat to the transatlantic alliance since the founding of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after World War II.

"When it comes to protecting the Arctic, with a priority on Greenland, we need to spend more energy, more time, more focus on it, because we know that sea lanes are opening up," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in an interview with Bloomberg in Davos.

The issue of sovereignty was not discussed, which was a clear breakthrough in the weeks since Trump - to the increasing alarm of European leaders - repeatedly made dramatic claims to Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark.

"We didn't go into those details at all," Rutte said. Nor into the issue of increasing the American military presence, although the Danish government has said it is "fully open" to such a scenario, Rutte said.

While Trump was enthusiastic about the prospects of a deal, leaders still only have a blueprint of what a final agreement should include - and much work remains to be done, the publication writes.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized this in an interview with Danish media, where she stressed that Rutte does not have a mandate to negotiate on behalf of her country and reaffirmed her position that the transfer of territory to the US is not up for discussion.

"We need to find a way that respects international law and sovereignty," Frederiksen told DR and TV2.

US seeks full military control over Greenland: Trump demands review of 1951 agreement with Denmark23.01.26, 05:26 • 3878 views

Beyond the main points regarding Arctic security and the defense of Greenland, the format of the framework agreement - and the extent to which any agreement had been reached - remained unclear, the publication writes.

The publication outlined Trump's "framework agreement" on Greenland:

  • changes to the 1951 Treaty guaranteeing requirements for US military bases;
    • an enhanced NATO role in Arctic and High North security. This will include a multinational NATO command in Greenland under US command;
      • an economic component to be discussed, including mineral extraction rights;
        • measures to end Russia's and China's economic and military presence in Greenland;
          • The US stops threatening tariffs on Europe.

            As noted, elements of what was discussed in Davos were already on the negotiating table. Some of this was similar to what was produced last week in Washington when a Danish delegation met with US Vice President J.D. Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to people familiar with the negotiations. A working group to address US security concerns participated in that meeting.

            European NATO allies also made a proposal for alliance-led activities focused on the Arctic and Greenland. Another element of the agreement involves updating the 1951 agreement, which gives the US military broad capabilities to defend Greenland in the context of NATO, sources said.

            Trump told Fox Business that the terms of the deal are being discussed, "but essentially it's full access." "There's no end, there's no time limit," Trump said. "We get everything we want for free."

            When asked if the US would eventually get Greenland, he replied: "It's possible. But in the meantime, we get everything we wanted, complete security."

            EU ready to freeze trade deal with US over Trump's 'Greenland' tariffs18.01.26, 07:11 • 13470 views

            Julia Shramko

