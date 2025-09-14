$41.310.00
Trump-Xi summit at risk of collapse over tariffs and fentanyl - Financial Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is at risk of collapse. The reason is customs tariffs and the issue of fentanyl, which are hindering progress in negotiations.

Trump-Xi summit at risk of collapse over tariffs and fentanyl - Financial Times

The prospects for a Trump-Xi summit in Beijing are overshadowed by tariffs and the fentanyl issue, UNN reports with reference to a Financial Times publication.

Details

There has been little noticeable progress in negotiations between the US and China, which reduces the likelihood of a summit between the leaders of the countries - Donald Trump and Xi Jinping - in Beijing.

It was previously reported that China officially invited Donald Trump to Beijing for a summit with President Xi Jinping. But Washington has not yet responded. The US and China still have "different views on trade and fentanyl supply."

A major obstacle has been US frustration with Beijing for failing to curb exports of chemicals used to produce fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid.

- the publication writes.

Beijing has offered to take action, but only in conjunction with the US lifting fentanyl-related tariffs that Trump imposed on China.

Differences between Washington and Beijing

However, the US insists that China must take action and show results before any tariff relief.

In light of the above, a meeting between Trump and Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit seems much less significant.

Seven Pillars of Youth: Xi Jinping Discussed with Putin How to Live to 150 Years Old03.09.25, 15:58 • 3399 views

Comment

There are likely still conflicting views on whether Trump and Xi should meet in Beijing or within APEC. In addition, Beijing is still trying to understand what the Trump administration wants – a real deal, ongoing negotiations, or a photo op in Beijing?

- explains Sarah Beran, former senior White House official on China.

It is unlikely that Beijing will want to provide pomp that exceeds his 2017 visit, and President Trump will be wary of being seen as the finishing touch to Beijing's recent wave of high-level visits by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

– says Ryan Hass, a China expert at the Brookings Institution.

He notes that:

the rationale for a summit in Beijing is "eroding" due to a lack of breakthroughs in negotiations.

At the same time, there is still a "compelling logic" for an APEC meeting.

Beijing can stop the war in Ukraine, but for now it is more profitable for it to observe - Podolyak08.09.25, 20:30 • 3675 views

Opinion of Dennis Wilder, former senior White House official in China.

He believes it is more likely that Trump and Xi will meet in Beijing.

Trump would almost certainly prefer a summit in Beijing to counter recent images of the warm reception of Putin and Kim. A meeting on the sidelines of APEC would be too reminiscent of the meeting between Biden and Xi on the sidelines of last year's APEC summit in San Francisco.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that he is not seeking a meeting with Xi Jinping, but is ready to visit China only at his invitation. Earlier, the Trump administration denied the Taiwanese president a stopover in New York after objections from China.

China warns UK and US over warships passing through Taiwan Strait13.09.25, 15:17 • 17904 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Financial Times
Kim Jong Un
Beijing
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States