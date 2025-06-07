$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM • 18801 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM • 47974 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

01:51 PM • 28535 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

12:58 PM • 50885 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 56251 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 43389 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 142594 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 111332 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 155498 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94210 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump will hold an offsite meeting with senior officials in Camp David tomorrow. Vance, Rubio and Hegseth will be there

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1158 views

Donald Trump will hold a meeting with senior officials at Camp David. This comes amid escalating tensions with Elon Musk and a drop in Tesla shares.

Trump will hold an offsite meeting with senior officials in Camp David tomorrow. Vance, Rubio and Hegseth will be there

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet with senior members of his administration tomorrow at Camp David, the presidential residence in Maryland. This was reported by CNN, citing two sources, reports UNN.

The White House has organized what will become a regular offsite meeting of directors, which will be attended by the President and Vice President 

- said a White House spokesman.

They will meet on a number of issues, the spokesman said.

Participants are expected to include Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset, according to another person familiar with the meeting.

Trump is expected to remain at Camp David on Sunday evening and return to the White House on Monday, a White House spokesman said.

"Big mistake": Vance reacted to Musk and Trump's public quarrel07.06.25, 19:44 • 2732 views

Addendum

United States President Donald Trump has effectively confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, saying he is "very disappointed" in him. This comes after Musk left his top advisory position at the White House and subsequently opposed the US President's massive tax and budget package.

Trump said Musk had gone crazy and taken away his mandate to force everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. To which Elon Musk said Trump was lying, noting that "it's sad", and launched a vote on creating a new party.

Musk said it was "time to drop a really big bomb" and accused US President Donald Trump of being in the "Epstein files".

On Thursday, shares of Tesla fell by $150 billion due to a public feud between Trump and Musk.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Tesla, Inc.
Pete Hegseth
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
White House
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Tesla
