Trump will hold an offsite meeting with senior officials in Camp David tomorrow. Vance, Rubio and Hegseth will be there

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet with senior members of his administration tomorrow at Camp David, the presidential residence in Maryland. This was reported by CNN, citing two sources, reports UNN.

The White House has organized what will become a regular offsite meeting of directors, which will be attended by the President and Vice President - said a White House spokesman.

They will meet on a number of issues, the spokesman said.

Participants are expected to include Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset, according to another person familiar with the meeting.

Trump is expected to remain at Camp David on Sunday evening and return to the White House on Monday, a White House spokesman said.

Addendum

United States President Donald Trump has effectively confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, saying he is "very disappointed" in him. This comes after Musk left his top advisory position at the White House and subsequently opposed the US President's massive tax and budget package.

Trump said Musk had gone crazy and taken away his mandate to force everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. To which Elon Musk said Trump was lying, noting that "it's sad", and launched a vote on creating a new party.

Musk said it was "time to drop a really big bomb" and accused US President Donald Trump of being in the "Epstein files".

On Thursday, shares of Tesla fell by $150 billion due to a public feud between Trump and Musk.