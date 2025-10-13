$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
03:26 PM • 1398 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
02:34 PM • 4782 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 6996 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
01:46 PM • 7710 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
12:44 PM • 11164 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 12456 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 16854 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 11914 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 13518 views
Kyiv spent 47.5 million hryvnias on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
10:25 AM • 27546 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
71%
751mm
Popular news
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensionsOctober 13, 06:07 AM • 16628 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regionsOctober 13, 07:11 AM • 18151 views
Combat readiness check in Belarus: State Border Guard Service reported on the situation at the border with UkraineOctober 13, 08:25 AM • 12389 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in GazaOctober 13, 08:38 AM • 21445 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed10:34 AM • 18464 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhoto01:30 PM • 9096 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country12:28 PM • 16867 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year10:25 AM • 27557 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body10:13 AM • 26289 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 31809 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhoto03:39 PM • 214 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice03:15 PM • 1112 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week02:34 PM • 2476 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update02:09 PM • 3110 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 42695 views
Actual
Financial Times
Forbes
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
E-6 Mercury

Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4820 views

Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on October 17. The meeting will follow two phone calls during which military support and ways to end the war with Russia were discussed.

Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT

US President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Friday, October 17. The meeting will take place after two phone calls between the leaders last weekend, during which they discussed military support and ways to end the war with Russia. This was reported by Financial Times chief correspondent Christopher Miller, writes UNN.

Details

US President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will hold an in-person meeting in Washington on October 17. This was reported by Financial Times chief correspondent in Kyiv Christopher Miller, who published the information on the social network X: according to him, three sources familiar with the plans confirmed the date of the meeting.

The in-person conversation will take place against the backdrop of two telephone conversations between the leaders last weekend, during which they discussed the sale of American Tomahawk missiles and possible ways to end the war in Ukraine. In addition, the Ukrainian delegation this week begins a series of negotiations with American counterparts in Washington, which will likely pave the way for discussions on strategic and military cooperation.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy held a second phone call in two days with US President Donald Trump.

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Yulia Svyrydenko and Rustem Umerov, went to Washington to discuss strengthening the air defense system, strike capabilities, energy security, and expanding sanctions against Russia.

US President Donald Trump, after the end of the war between Israel and Hamas, called on his team to focus on the war in Ukraine, and then on a peace agreement with Iran.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity
Rustem Umerov
Israel
Financial Times
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran