Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT

US President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Friday, October 17. The meeting will take place after two phone calls between the leaders last weekend, during which they discussed military support and ways to end the war with Russia. This was reported by Financial Times chief correspondent Christopher Miller, writes UNN.

Details

US President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will hold an in-person meeting in Washington on October 17. This was reported by Financial Times chief correspondent in Kyiv Christopher Miller, who published the information on the social network X: according to him, three sources familiar with the plans confirmed the date of the meeting.

The in-person conversation will take place against the backdrop of two telephone conversations between the leaders last weekend, during which they discussed the sale of American Tomahawk missiles and possible ways to end the war in Ukraine. In addition, the Ukrainian delegation this week begins a series of negotiations with American counterparts in Washington, which will likely pave the way for discussions on strategic and military cooperation.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy held a second phone call in two days with US President Donald Trump.

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Yulia Svyrydenko and Rustem Umerov, went to Washington to discuss strengthening the air defense system, strike capabilities, energy security, and expanding sanctions against Russia.

US President Donald Trump, after the end of the war between Israel and Hamas, called on his team to focus on the war in Ukraine, and then on a peace agreement with Iran.