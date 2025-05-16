$41.470.07
Trump: There is famine in Gaza, the US will take care of solving the problem

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1384 views

US President Donald Trump has stated that people in Gaza are starving and the US will solve this problem. Trump's comment is seen as evidence of tension between Netanyahu and Washington.

Trump: There is famine in Gaza, the US will take care of solving the problem

Trump said people in Gaza are starving and the US will take care of the situation

US President Donald Trump, while concluding his visit to the Persian Gulf countries, said that people in Gaza are starving and the US will solve the problem in this territory. This is reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

We are looking at Gaza. And we are going to solve this problem. Many people are starving

 - Trump told reporters.

On the night of May 16, as in the previous few days, Gaza was subjected to another wave of intense Israeli air strikes.

Israeli officials have consistently denied that the strict blockade imposed on the devastated territory more than 10 weeks ago has led to starvation in Gaza. So this comment by Trump will be seen as further evidence of tensions between Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, and his closest ally in Washington.

Addition

Among analysts, there was previously widespread hope that Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates could lead to a new pause in hostilities or the resumption of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Instead, raids and bombings over the past 72 hours have led to a sharp increase in the level of violence in the Gaza Strip. And the death toll is approaching that seen in the early days of Israel's renewed offensive after the fragile March truce.

Let us remind you

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States wants to turn the Gaza Strip into a "free zone".

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
The Guardian
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
United Arab Emirates
United States
Gaza Strip
