Trump surprised Merz with a change of position on aid to Ukraine - WSJ

US President Donald Trump has agreed to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's proposal to help Ukraine amid Russian attacks. This decision surprised the German Chancellor, reports UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

According to the publication's sources, Trump changed his position on providing weapons to Ukraine as a result of months of efforts by EU and NATO leaders. It is noted that Finnish President Alexander Stubb befriended Trump, a well-known golf enthusiast, during a tournament in Florida, while NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte sent flattering text messages to the US president and allegedly called Trump "daddy."

One of the conversations between Trump and Merz took place on July 3, when the US suspended aid to Ukraine. A few days later, Trump saw the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukraine, called Merz himself, and offered to sell not two, but five Patriot systems, WSJ writes.

The German Chancellor was surprised by such a change in the US President's rhetoric, the publication writes.

Recall

On July 14, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO on arming Ukraine.

Later, Trump announced that the first Patriot air defense systems were already being shipped to European allies.