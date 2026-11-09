Trump suggested that Ukraine might end up with a "different shape" after the war
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that after the war, Ukraine would take on a "different shape".
U.S. President Donald Trump said that after the war ends, Ukraine will likely remain free and independent, but in a "little bit different shape." He said this in an interview with 60 Minutes on CBS, UNN reports.
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"I think we're gonna have it done, and I think it's gonna happen and they're gonna end up with a little bit different shape Ukraine," Trump said in response to a question about whether he expected that "everything will be settled, with a free and independent Ukraine."
When asked whether Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was "leading him by the nose," Trump replied: "Oh, I don't think so."
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