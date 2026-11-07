Ukraine and Russia are ready to negotiate for the first time — Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump held telephone conversations regarding ending the war in Ukraine and said there would be more the following day. The White House chief said this during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, a trilateral Ukraine-Russia-U.S. meeting will take place on Monday and Tuesday. He emphasized that Ukraine and Russia are "ready to negotiate for the first time.

I held telephone conversations today, and there will be more tomorrow. On Monday and Tuesday, they will have a meeting - the U.S. president said.

Trump again called the possible agreement a "very large-scale deal" that could concern not only Ukraine but all of Europe.

Recall

The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump announced preparations for a "big deal" that would concern not only Ukraine.

Trump met with Putin’s envoy at the White House, but not with Ukrainian representatives - AP