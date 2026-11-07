Ukraine and Russia are ready to negotiate for the first time — Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Trump announced new talks on the war in Ukraine. A meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump held telephone conversations regarding ending the war in Ukraine and said there would be more the following day. The White House chief said this during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.
Details
According to Trump, a trilateral Ukraine-Russia-U.S. meeting will take place on Monday and Tuesday. He emphasized that Ukraine and Russia are "ready to negotiate for the first time.
I held telephone conversations today, and there will be more tomorrow. On Monday and Tuesday, they will have a meeting
Trump again called the possible agreement a "very large-scale deal" that could concern not only Ukraine but all of Europe.
Recall
The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump announced preparations for a "big deal" that would concern not only Ukraine.
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