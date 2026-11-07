$45.440.0951.040.21
ukenru
04:30 AM • 2492 views
Ukraine and Russia are ready to negotiate for the first time — Trump
November 6, 10:17 PM • 24361 views
SBU General Duka was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 65 million
November 6, 09:15 PM • 17095 views
In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed and wounded — Sybiha
November 6, 08:32 PM • 18352 views
IMF mission begins work on the second and third reviews of the EFF program — what tranche does Ukraine expect
November 6, 07:47 PM • 20569 views
Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector, bridges, and civilian infrastructure — Zelenskyy
November 6, 07:11 PM • 18193 views
Snow, frost and icy conditions — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days
November 6, 06:49 PM • 27566 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of shelters
November 6, 06:33 PM • 14370 views
The energy supply situation has worsened in Kyiv — Klitschko named the reason
November 6, 05:11 PM • 15199 views
A number of European media outlets received bomb threats — is there a “Russian trail” behind them?
November 6, 04:45 PM • 15674 views
On November 7, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
The Anti-Corruption Action Center lied about a bribe being given to SBU General Duka: there is no such fact in the NABU materials, says former SAPO prosecutorNovember 6, 07:19 PM • 5714 views
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 16518 views
SBU General Duka smashed phones with an axe while NABU tried to enter his home to conduct a search, says SAPO prosecutorNovember 6, 07:41 PM • 6324 views
Zelenskyy announced personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of UkraineNovember 6, 08:17 PM • 10140 views
Night attack on Kyiv: two injured and buildings damaged01:19 AM • 11122 views
Publications
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 16523 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 27563 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 24707 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 49779 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 50171 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Garbaruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Abu Dhabi
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 14304 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 13898 views
Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — mediaNovember 6, 03:01 PM • 18098 views
The EU has brought serious accusations against TikTok — the company faces a hefty fineNovember 6, 02:12 PM • 18820 views
Passions in F1: why tensions are escalating between Ferrari's driversNovember 6, 01:53 PM • 17355 views
Actual
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Series
9K720 Iskander

Ukraine and Russia are ready to negotiate for the first time — Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2506 views

Trump announced new talks on the war in Ukraine. A meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Ukraine and Russia are ready to negotiate for the first time — Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump held telephone conversations regarding ending the war in Ukraine and said there would be more the following day. The White House chief said this during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, a trilateral Ukraine-Russia-U.S. meeting will take place on Monday and Tuesday. He emphasized that Ukraine and Russia are "ready to negotiate for the first time.

I held telephone conversations today, and there will be more tomorrow. On Monday and Tuesday, they will have a meeting

- the U.S. president said.

Trump again called the possible agreement a "very large-scale deal" that could concern not only Ukraine but all of Europe.

Recall

The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump announced preparations for a "big deal" that would concern not only Ukraine.

Trump met with Putin’s envoy at the White House, but not with Ukrainian representatives - AP06.11.26, 08:17 • 10911 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
White House
Donald Trump
Europe
Ukraine