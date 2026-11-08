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Trump suggested there could be new strikes on Iran, but said that a resumption of the war was unlikely

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

Trump said that a resumption of the war with Iran was unlikely provided there was progress in the negotiations. The United States is ready to strike 38 bridges.

Trump suggested there could be new strikes on Iran, but said that a resumption of the war was unlikely

White House chief Donald Trump said it was "very unlikely" that he would have to order the U.S. military to return to war with Iran as long as there was progress in talks on Tehran’s nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

"It all depends on whether they sign a very serious deal. Most likely, there will be no need for this (resuming the war — ed.). This country is collapsing. It has just become known — you probably saw it — that inflation there reached 301% this year. I would take such a step if necessary, but we have already dealt them a very powerful blow. I hit them so hard... You have no idea how hard I hit them. So it is unlikely that I will have to do this," Trump said, referring to Iran.

At the same time, he made it clear that U.S. forces in the region were fully prepared.

"We are ready for this. I have three aircraft carriers here. Another one has just arrived. So there are three of them. They are fully equipped and ready for battle," Trump said.

The U.S. president also said that, in the event of renewed hostilities, the United States had identified targets in Iran — infrastructure facilities, including power plants and bridges.

"We have 38 bridges in our sights that we can destroy literally within an hour. They will all be destroyed," Trump added.

United States is offering up to $20 million for information about Iran’s nuclear program07.11.26, 09:32 • 5012 views

At the same time, he said he would prefer not to destroy Iranian infrastructure.

"I do not want to do this because, essentially, it would take 10 years to rebuild it. I do not like destroying bridges. And a bridge is the most difficult thing to build. It takes years, and I am a good builder," Trump said.

The U.S. president also provided new details about the state of Iran’s missile and drone stockpiles, noting that Tehran retains 10% of its missile capability and 15% of its unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities.

"The only thing they are capable of is a level of around 10%: producing a certain number of missiles and drones. As for drones, it is around 15%, because a significant portion of their factories was destroyed," he said.

Trump said he does not plan to fire Hegseth as secretary of defense04.11.26, 22:39 • 10513 views

Olga Rozgon

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