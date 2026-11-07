United States is offering up to $20 million for information about Iran’s nuclear program

The U.S. Department of State is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran’s nuclear program. This is stated in a November 6 statement by the U.S. Department of State, reports UNN.

Details

"The Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program is offering a reward of up to $20 million and the possibility of relocation for information about Iran’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, including members of academia, or about the movement of any of the facilities or persons listed above," the statement says.

The State Department said that in 2025, the IAEA reported that Iran was enriching uranium to 60 percent purity—a level that is technically one step away from the 90 percent required to create a nuclear weapon.

"Iran is the only state that does not possess nuclear weapons yet produces uranium with such a high level of enrichment. Experts assess that, if further enriched, this quantity could be sufficient to produce several nuclear weapons. The regime’s failure to comply with its safeguards obligations to the IAEA has led to the agency losing its "continuity of knowledge" regarding Iran’s production and stockpiles of such key components as centrifuges," the State Department said in its statement.

It should be noted that Rewards for Justice is the U.S. Department of State’s leading rewards program in the field of national security. It was established under the 1984 law on combating international terrorism and is administered by the Bureau of Diplomatic Security. The mission of the RFJ program is to pay rewards for information that protects the lives of Americans and advances U.S. national security objectives.

To remind

Iran sent the United States a nuclear proposal through Qatar, which will be discussed only after Washington fulfills Tehran’s seven demands.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has personally participated in indirect talks with Iran over the past two weeks aimed at reaching a new ceasefire and resuming nuclear negotiations.