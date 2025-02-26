Trump shows AI video: what Gaza with skyscrapers and Tesla might look like

A short video posted on Truth Social and the American president's Instagram gives a glimpse of what Gaza could become if the United States were to "clean up".

Reported by UNN with reference to Politico and the Guardian.

US President Donald Trump has posted a nighttime video on social media with an artificially intelligent vision of the future of Gaza. The bizarre 30-second clip begins with scenes of destruction in the coastal enclave where the Israeli military has been fighting Hamas for 15 months.

The text "Gaza 2025" is superimposed on the opening scene.

The video then asks, "What's next?

And then an image appears on the screen, then the atmosphere changes. Even a mother and child arrive on a beautiful sandy beach dotted with palm trees and huge glass buildings.

In addition, the Tesla drives along a shopping street in the golden light of the sunset, just like in Dubai or Miami. Elon Musk enjoys local cuisine with a smile.

Children dance in the rain of dollars.

Perhaps the icing on the cake is the Trump Gaza Building and Trump's golden goods, including statues of the US president.

Donald Trump expressed his vision for Gaza, but following the spectacular statement, Trump also noted that the plan to turn Gaza into a "Riviera" is "not at all urgent." Nevertheless, it seems that the head of the White House has a fairly clear idea of what he wants to do there.

Recall

Donald Trump announced US plans to control and develop the Gaza Strip, including the possible deployment of troops. Netanyahu supported this initiative, calling it capable of "changing history.