Trump shows AI video: what Gaza with skyscrapers and Tesla might look like

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 47718 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 90989 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115640 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107321 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150471 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120347 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136018 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134013 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127720 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124691 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 28558 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 37646 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120355 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 50821 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 41584 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115640 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120355 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150471 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193505 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193846 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123831 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125976 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155664 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136084 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143536 views
Trump shows AI video: what Gaza with skyscrapers and Tesla might look like

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23452 views

Donald Trump has released a 30-second video created by artificial intelligence showing the transformation of Gaza into a luxury resort. The video shows beaches, skyscrapers, Tesla, and even the Trump Gaza building.

A short video posted on Truth Social and the American president's Instagram gives a glimpse of what Gaza could become if the United States were to "clean up".

Reported by UNN with reference to Politico and the Guardian.

US President Donald Trump has posted a nighttime video on social media with an artificially intelligent vision of the future of Gaza. The bizarre 30-second clip begins with scenes of destruction in the coastal enclave where the Israeli military has been fighting Hamas for 15 months.

The text "Gaza 2025" is superimposed on the opening scene.

The video then asks, "What's next?

And then an image appears on the screen, then the atmosphere changes. Even a mother and child arrive on a beautiful sandy beach dotted with palm trees and huge glass buildings.

In addition, the Tesla drives along a shopping street in the golden light of the sunset, just like in Dubai or Miami. Elon Musk enjoys local cuisine with a smile.

Children dance in the rain of dollars.

Perhaps the icing on the cake is the Trump Gaza Building and Trump's golden goods, including statues of the US president.

Donald Trump expressed his vision for Gaza, but following the spectacular statement, Trump also noted that the plan to turn Gaza into a "Riviera" is "not at all urgent." Nevertheless, it seems that the head of the White House has a fairly clear idea of what he wants to do there.

Recall

Donald Trump announced US plans to control and develop the Gaza Strip, including the possible deployment of troops. Netanyahu supported this initiative, calling it capable of "changing history.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
dubaiDubai
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

