Trump said Chinese leader Xi called him about tariffs
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump says Chinese leader Xi Jinping called him about tariffs. Trump added that deals with the US will be completed in three to four weeks.
US President Donald Trump said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping called him about tariffs. Trump said this in an interview with TIME, reports UNN.
Details
According to Trump, he did not call Xi Jinping, but, according to him, Xi called him himself.
He called. And I don't think it's a sign of weakness on his part
He added that he will complete the conclusion of agreements with the United States regarding customs duties in about three to four weeks.
Addition
Yesterday, April 24, Trump, during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the White House, said that the US and China are conducting trade negotiations.
They had a meeting in the morning. It doesn't matter who "they" are. We may reveal this later, but they had meetings this morning, and we met with China
On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on Washington to stop "misleading the public" about bilateral tariff negotiations and said it was not aware of reports that Beijing plans to exempt some US imports from tariffs.
The US and China are not involved in consultations or negotiations on customs duties
Let us remind
The Chinese government is considering suspending a 125% duty on some goods from the United States, Bloomberg reports, citing knowledgeable sources, indicating that this is happening against the backdrop of the fact that the economic costs of the "tit-for-tat" trade war are heavily affecting some industries.
The White House is considering reducing tariffs for China to reduce the escalation of the trade war.