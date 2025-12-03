$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
09:56 PM • 1570 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 12308 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 20146 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 25520 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 20190 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 24161 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 23075 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 24689 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 29801 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 37667 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.6m/s
94%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Silver price growth outpaced gold: The price of the white metal soared by 100% due to scarcity and industrial boomPhotoDecember 3, 01:35 PM • 5488 views
The President of Finland stated that all conditions for a just peace in Ukraine are unlikely to be met December 3, 02:07 PM • 3828 views
Court releases NABU detective Magamedrasulov from custodyDecember 3, 02:22 PM • 3666 views
Russia blocked access to Roblox allegedly due to the dissemination of extremist materialsDecember 3, 02:45 PM • 4452 views
Winter 2025/26 will be warmer than normal, but with sharp drops to -18°C – UkrhydrometcenterDecember 3, 05:03 PM • 3616 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 25525 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 33344 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 49931 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 52409 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 61325 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lindsey Graham
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Gaza Strip
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 59322 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 61937 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 116520 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 90076 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 105778 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Diia (service)
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T

"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1580 views

US President Donald Trump called the December 2 meeting between Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with Vladimir Putin "very good." The next steps after the meeting are currently unknown.

"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin

The meeting between American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, December 2, was "very good," but what happens next is currently unclear. This was stated by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, during a press conference at the White House, as reported by UNN with reference to Clash Report.

I don't know what the Kremlin will do, but I can say that Witkoff and Kushner had a pretty good meeting with Putin.

- said Donald Trump.

According to the American leader, Witkoff and Kushner are confident that Russia is committed to resolving the war in Ukraine.

Putin would like to end the war – that was the impression Witkoff and Kushner got after the meeting. I think he would like to return to a more normal life, I think he would like to return to trade with the United States. He is losing thousands of soldiers a week.

- noted the American leader.

Trump also reiterated his thesis that a full-scale war would not have happened during his term, again mentioning the "rigged elections" in the United States.

"This is a war that should never have been started. If I were president, this war would never have happened," he emphasized.

Recall

On Tuesday, December 2, US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin for a meeting with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Several options for a plan to resolve the war in Ukraine were discussed at the meeting in the Kremlin. Moscow stated that there is currently no compromise option: some of the American side's proposals are acceptable to Russia, while others are not suitable.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is not yet being considered due to a lack of progress in negotiations.

Peskov said whether there would be a truce for the New Year03.12.25, 03:43 • 19717 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine