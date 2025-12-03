"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin

The meeting between American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, December 2, was "very good," but what happens next is currently unclear. This was stated by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, during a press conference at the White House, as reported by UNN with reference to Clash Report.

I don't know what the Kremlin will do, but I can say that Witkoff and Kushner had a pretty good meeting with Putin. - said Donald Trump.

According to the American leader, Witkoff and Kushner are confident that Russia is committed to resolving the war in Ukraine.

Putin would like to end the war – that was the impression Witkoff and Kushner got after the meeting. I think he would like to return to a more normal life, I think he would like to return to trade with the United States. He is losing thousands of soldiers a week. - noted the American leader.

Trump also reiterated his thesis that a full-scale war would not have happened during his term, again mentioning the "rigged elections" in the United States.

"This is a war that should never have been started. If I were president, this war would never have happened," he emphasized.



On Tuesday, December 2, US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin for a meeting with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Several options for a plan to resolve the war in Ukraine were discussed at the meeting in the Kremlin. Moscow stated that there is currently no compromise option: some of the American side's proposals are acceptable to Russia, while others are not suitable.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is not yet being considered due to a lack of progress in negotiations.

