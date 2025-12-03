Peskov said whether there will be a truce for the New Year

The press secretary of the head of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the issue of a New Year's truce with Ukraine has not yet been discussed. According to him, a completely different process is currently underway, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

There has been no talk of a New Year's truce in the SMO zone yet. - he said.

"A completely different process is underway now," Peskov replied to a question about whether Moscow would propose a New Year's truce in the zone of the so-called "SMO."

Results of negotiations

On Tuesday, December 2, at a meeting in the Kremlin, several options for a plan to resolve the war in Ukraine were discussed. Currently, there is no compromise option: some of the American side's proposals are acceptable to Russia, while others are not.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is not yet being considered due to a lack of progress in negotiations. Putin conveyed a "friendly greeting" and a number of "political signals" to Trump, the content of which was not specified.

Recall

On Tuesday, December 2, US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin for a meeting with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Later, representatives of the American delegation arranged a dinner before the meeting with Putin. According to Russian media, the US representatives were taken to a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Media reported that Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, would go to negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.