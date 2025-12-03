Peskov said whether there will be a truce for the New Year

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
11:38 PM • 2510 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
10:18 PM • 7460 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 21473 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 58149 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 43266 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 34896 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 32292 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 58160 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 54734 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 61002 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
95%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 22395 views
Trump said the US is no longer funding the conflict in Ukraine and is looking for a path to peaceVideoDecember 2, 05:44 PM • 16044 views
Trump pardons former Honduran President Hernandez, who leaves US prisonDecember 2, 05:57 PM • 3446 views
Threats primarily aimed at Odesa: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Putin's words about an attack on Ukrainian portsDecember 2, 06:12 PM • 3774 views
NATO responded to Putin's threats about readiness to fight Europe – diplomat called Kremlin's statements unrealistic – BBCDecember 2, 07:13 PM • 5178 views
Publications
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 22416 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 32482 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 31282 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 32430 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 58149 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Pope Leo XIV
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 45789 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 47822 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 103714 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 78094 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 94038 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Forbes
Airbus A320 series
TikTok

Peskov said whether there will be a truce for the New Year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Press secretary of the head of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the issue of a New Year's truce with Ukraine has not been discussed yet. According to him, a completely different process is currently underway.

Peskov said whether there will be a truce for the New Year

The press secretary of the head of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the issue of a New Year's truce with Ukraine has not yet been discussed. According to him, a completely different process is currently underway, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

There has been no talk of a New Year's truce in the SMO zone yet.

- he said.

"A completely different process is underway now," Peskov replied to a question about whether Moscow would propose a New Year's truce in the zone of the so-called "SMO."

Results of negotiations

On Tuesday, December 2, at a meeting in the Kremlin, several options for a plan to resolve the war in Ukraine were discussed. Currently, there is no compromise option: some of the American side's proposals are acceptable to Russia, while others are not.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is not yet being considered due to a lack of progress in negotiations. Putin conveyed a "friendly greeting" and a number of "political signals" to Trump, the content of which was not specified.

Recall

On Tuesday, December 2, US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin for a meeting with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Later, representatives of the American delegation arranged a dinner before the meeting with Putin. According to Russian media, the US representatives were taken to a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Media reported that Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, would go to negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Ukraine