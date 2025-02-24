ukenru
Trump refuses to call Putin a dictator

Trump refuses to call Putin a dictator

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25120 views

Donald Trump said that he does not use the word “dictator” lightly in reference to Putin. Earlier, he called Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections,” which drew criticism from European leaders.

US President Donald Trump has refused to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a dictator, UNN reports.

Asked if he would use the term dictator to describe Putin, Trump bellowed: "I don't use those words lightly.

Addendum

Last week, Trump harshly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a "dictator without elections.

The leaders of the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Norway, and Britain criticized Trump's statement calling Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections." The KIIS refuted Trump's words about Zelenskyy's 4% approval rating, pointing to 60% of Ukrainians' trust.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he is not offended by US President Donald Trump for calling him a "dictator." 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
kyiv-international-institute-of-sociologyKyiv International Institute of Sociology
donald-trumpDonald Trump
finlandFinland
norwayNorway
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
czech-republicCzech Republic
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

