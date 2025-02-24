US President Donald Trump has refused to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a dictator, UNN reports.

Asked if he would use the term dictator to describe Putin, Trump bellowed: "I don't use those words lightly.

Addendum

Last week, Trump harshly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a "dictator without elections.

The leaders of the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Norway, and Britain criticized Trump's statement calling Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections." The KIIS refuted Trump's words about Zelenskyy's 4% approval rating, pointing to 60% of Ukrainians' trust.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he is not offended by US President Donald Trump for calling him a "dictator."