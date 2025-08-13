"10 out of 10": Trump highly praised phone conversation with European leaders and Zelenskyy

The US President, two days before the summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska, held talks with representatives of European countries and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and as a result, rated them 10 out of 10.

US President Donald Trump said that his phone conversation with European leaders and the President of Ukraine went well. He rated it 10 out of 10.

European leaders organized a phone call on Wednesday so that Trump could speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

However, a question remained unanswered. The head of the White House did not answer whether he insisted at all that the meeting with Putin take place with or without Zelenskyy.

It should also be noted that following today's remote conference, Trump stated that there would be "very serious consequences" if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not agree to end the war in Ukraine after their Friday summit in Alaska.

US President Donald Trump announced the possibility of a second meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, if the first talks with Vladimir Putin are successful.

