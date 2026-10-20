Trump increases spending ahead of the midterm elections - media

Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he had spent more than $300 million on the Republicans’ election campaign. At the same time, The New York Times reported that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was allocating $80 million to support Democrats ahead of the November 3 congressional midterm elections, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The media note that these financial injections are being made at a time when Democrats are attempting to regain control of Congress, where 470 seats in chambers currently controlled by Republicans are at stake.

"By Election Day, I will spend—or am already spending—more than $400 million. More than $300 million has already gone toward advertising, direct and indirect voter engagement, rallies, renting venues for them, televised rallies, programs to mobilize citizens to vote, election integrity, and so on," Trump wrote on social media.

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Bloomberg’s team told The New York Times that he would give Democrats approximately $80 million in September and October.

Bloomberg’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to The New York Times, at least $50 million of Bloomberg’s funds was directed toward House of Representatives races. In particular, $24 million went to the organization "Everytown for Gun Safety," which Bloomberg co-founded. He also gave $16 million to the political action committee "House Majority PAC," which supports Democrats in the House of Representatives.

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Reuters did not independently verify the data on Trump’s or Bloomberg’s spending.