Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping discuss the possibility of a trilateral meeting at the APEC summit - Bloomberg

China is holding talks with the United States and Russia regarding a possible meeting between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Shenzhen. Bloomberg reports this, citing a statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. Trump and Putin previously publicly expressed interest in such a meeting, UNN writes.

Details

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated this. According to her, Beijing is maintaining contact with the relevant parties regarding a possible meeting of the leaders of the three countries.

Trump and Putin previously publicly expressed interest in talks with Xi Jinping during the summit, which is scheduled to take place this month in Shenzhen, China.

The possible meeting would be an unprecedented event in modern history, as the leaders of three nuclear-armed states could gather around one table.

For Russia, this could be an important step toward emerging from international isolation following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, Xi Jinping may try to act as a mediator in establishing dialogue between Trump and Putin.

The closest historical parallel to such a meeting is considered to be the 1945 Yalta Conference, at which the leaders of the USSR, the United States and Great Britain met to discuss the postwar order in Europe.

The U.S. Ambassador to NATO said that the midterm elections would not change Washington’s foreign policy