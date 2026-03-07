Trump privately considered sending US troops to Iran - Media

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 4982 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
10:06 AM • 11875 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 34059 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 49686 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 57081 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 42952 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 74759 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 29638 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 26929 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 25353 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2.2m/s
53%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Peace between Ukraine and Russia remains possible despite the alleged transfer of intelligence by Russians to Iran about US positions – White HouseVideoMarch 7, 02:11 AM • 16733 views
US State Department urgently approved sale of 12,000 aerial bombs to Israel, bypassing CongressMarch 7, 02:29 AM • 14717 views
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.March 7, 05:01 AM • 15910 views
Global oil and gas prices hit multi-year records due to war with IranMarch 7, 05:24 AM • 8876 views
19 out of 29 missiles and 453 out of 480 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, Russia attacked with "Zircons"07:12 AM • 5106 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 38942 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 45944 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 74761 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 45525 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 53394 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Dmytro Kuleba
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Iran
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit09:47 AM • 3238 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 18477 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 18759 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 36432 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 32589 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Gold

Trump privately considered sending US troops to Iran - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

Donald Trump privately considered deploying a limited contingent of troops to Iran. The plan involves uranium control and oil cooperation with a new government.

Trump privately considered sending US troops to Iran - Media

US President Donald Trump privately expressed serious interest in the possibility of deploying American ground troops in Iran. This was reported by NBC News, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication's interlocutors, this is not about a large-scale invasion, but about a limited contingent of military personnel who could perform specific strategic tasks.

Trump discussed this possibility with advisors and Republican Party representatives outside the White House. In particular, during these conversations, he described his vision of post-war Iran, where control over Iranian uranium would be ensured, and the US would cooperate with the country's new government in oil production.

Trump reveals what he wants the new Iranian leadership to look like06.03.26, 17:44 • 4842 views

The White House, meanwhile, was skeptical of these reports. Administration spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that the publication is based on assumptions from anonymous sources who are not involved in the national security decision-making process.

"President Trump always keeps all options open, but anyone who tries to claim he supports one scenario or another does not have real access to those discussions," she said.

Only Trump will decide when Iran "unconditionally surrenders" - White House06.03.26, 20:55 • 6124 views

Publicly, Trump has not ruled out the possibility of using American ground troops in Iran, although currently combat operations are limited to an air campaign. A potential deployment of ground forces could significantly expand the scale of the war and increase risks for American military personnel.

According to the Pentagon, since the beginning of the conflict, six American servicemen have been killed and 18 more wounded as a result of Iranian counterattacks.

Middle East war enters 8th day - what is known by country as of morning07.03.26, 09:46 • 2888 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Energy
Martial law
Skirmishes
Republican Party (United States)
The Pentagon
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Iran