Trump privately considered sending US troops to Iran - Media

US President Donald Trump privately expressed serious interest in the possibility of deploying American ground troops in Iran. This was reported by NBC News, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication's interlocutors, this is not about a large-scale invasion, but about a limited contingent of military personnel who could perform specific strategic tasks.

Trump discussed this possibility with advisors and Republican Party representatives outside the White House. In particular, during these conversations, he described his vision of post-war Iran, where control over Iranian uranium would be ensured, and the US would cooperate with the country's new government in oil production.

The White House, meanwhile, was skeptical of these reports. Administration spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that the publication is based on assumptions from anonymous sources who are not involved in the national security decision-making process.

"President Trump always keeps all options open, but anyone who tries to claim he supports one scenario or another does not have real access to those discussions," she said.

Publicly, Trump has not ruled out the possibility of using American ground troops in Iran, although currently combat operations are limited to an air campaign. A potential deployment of ground forces could significantly expand the scale of the war and increase risks for American military personnel.

According to the Pentagon, since the beginning of the conflict, six American servicemen have been killed and 18 more wounded as a result of Iranian counterattacks.

