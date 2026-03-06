Trump reveals what he wants the new Iranian leadership to look like

US President Donald Trump said that Iran's leadership has been "neutralized" and he is looking for new leadership that will be good to the United States and Israel, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"Iran is not the country it was a week ago," he told CNN in a brief phone interview. "A week ago they were powerful, and now they've really been neutralized."

He expressed confidence in the ease of choosing a new leader — something he said he should be involved in — and again compared the mission to Venezuela, where the US seized Nicolás Maduro earlier this year and brought his deputy to power.

Trump wants to be "involved in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, calling Khamenei's son "unacceptable"

Trump also said he was open to Iran having a religious leader. "Well, maybe, yes, I mean, it depends on who the person is. I'm not against religious leaders. I deal with a lot of religious leaders, and they're fantastic," he said.

When asked by CNN if he insisted on the need for a democratic state, Trump replied: "No, I'm saying there should be a leader who will be fair and impartial. Will do a great job. Treats the United States and Israel well, as well as other countries in the Middle East — they are all our partners."

He went on to praise his relationships with these Middle Eastern countries, claiming they were "fighting for us."

Donald Trump stated that there would be no deal with Iran other than unconditional surrender. He noted that he wants to see this through, and also participate in the appointment of the next Supreme Leader of Iran.