Trump reveals what he wants the new Iranian leadership to look like

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
03:35 PM • 944 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 1776 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
01:05 PM • 11351 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 21629 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 12849 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 16976 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
10:48 AM • 17315 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 17949 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 18724 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 16151 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
62%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
European Commission proposes changes to enlargement rules for accelerated accession of UkraineMarch 6, 06:05 AM • 10492 views
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' case09:52 AM • 14789 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 24112 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 15231 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 10339 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 3856 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 10583 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran12:50 PM • 21629 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 15472 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 24355 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Pyshnyi
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Budapest
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 24495 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 21639 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 23732 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 44933 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 51149 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
Technology
Film

Trump reveals what he wants the new Iranian leadership to look like

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

US President Donald Trump said that Iran's leadership had been "neutralized" and that he was looking for a new leader. He expressed confidence in the ease of choosing a new leader who would be well-disposed towards the US and Israel.

Trump reveals what he wants the new Iranian leadership to look like

US President Donald Trump said that Iran's leadership has been "neutralized" and he is looking for new leadership that will be good to the United States and Israel, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"Iran is not the country it was a week ago," he told CNN in a brief phone interview. "A week ago they were powerful, and now they've really been neutralized."

He expressed confidence in the ease of choosing a new leader — something he said he should be involved in — and again compared the mission to Venezuela, where the US seized Nicolás Maduro earlier this year and brought his deputy to power.

Trump wants to be "involved in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, calling Khamenei's son "unacceptable"05.03.26, 19:09 • 6948 views

Trump also said he was open to Iran having a religious leader. "Well, maybe, yes, I mean, it depends on who the person is. I'm not against religious leaders. I deal with a lot of religious leaders, and they're fantastic," he said.

When asked by CNN if he insisted on the need for a democratic state, Trump replied: "No, I'm saying there should be a leader who will be fair and impartial. Will do a great job. Treats the United States and Israel well, as well as other countries in the Middle East — they are all our partners."

He went on to praise his relationships with these Middle Eastern countries, claiming they were "fighting for us."

Recall

Donald Trump stated that there would be no deal with Iran other than unconditional surrender. He noted that he wants to see this through, and also participate in the appointment of the next Supreme Leader of Iran.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Israel
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States
Iran