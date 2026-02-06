Trump posted a video of the Obamas as primates and deleted it after criticism

US President Donald Trump posted a video on his Truth Social network featuring former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle depicted as wild primates. The post was later deleted. The video drew criticism from Democrats and some Republicans. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump posted the video late on Thursday evening, when it was night in Europe. In the video, Barack and Michelle Obama were shown as monkeys. Other prominent Democrats also appeared as animals in the video, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and current New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, while former US President Joe Biden was seen chewing a banana in the video.

Before the US President deleted the video, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt managed to speak out in its defense.

Stop this fake outrage and talk about something that is really important to the American public. - Leavitt said at a White House briefing.

She also explained that the video used memes depicting Donald Trump as the king of the jungle and Democrats as characters from the cartoon "The Lion King."

Recall

