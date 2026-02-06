Trump posted a video of the Obamas as primates and deleted it after criticism

$43.140.03
Exclusive
04:55 PM
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
04:00 PM
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Louvre for the first time displayed the damaged crown of Empress Eugenie after the museum robbery
February 6, 11:10 AM
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
February 6, 11:15 AM
"Lowering the marriage age to 14": Stefanchuk stated that this norm will not be in the legislation
February 6, 11:29 AM
European Commission commented on the possibility of contacts with Putin and noted a change in the attitude of some EU leaders
February 6, 02:17 PM
Ukrainians warned of power outages on February 7 across the country: what restrictions will apply
05:15 PM
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
February 6, 11:15 AM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules
February 5, 08:38 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
05:59 PM
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
February 5, 06:35 PM
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
February 5, 03:30 PM
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
February 5, 01:14 PM
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
February 5, 11:46 AM
Trump posted a video of the Obamas as primates and deleted it after criticism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Donald Trump posted a video on Truth Social depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as wild primates. The post was deleted but drew criticism.

Trump posted a video of the Obamas as primates and deleted it after criticism

US President Donald Trump posted a video on his Truth Social network featuring former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle depicted as wild primates. The post was later deleted. The video drew criticism from Democrats and some Republicans. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump posted the video late on Thursday evening, when it was night in Europe. In the video, Barack and Michelle Obama were shown as monkeys. Other prominent Democrats also appeared as animals in the video, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and current New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, while former US President Joe Biden was seen chewing a banana in the video.

Before the US President deleted the video, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt managed to speak out in its defense.

Stop this fake outrage and talk about something that is really important to the American public.

- Leavitt said at a White House briefing.

She also explained that the video used memes depicting Donald Trump as the king of the jungle and Democrats as characters from the cartoon "The Lion King."

Recall

US President Donald Trump refused to extend the New START nuclear treaty, calling it a "poorly negotiated deal." He stated that the US is focused on creating a new, modernized treaty.

Alla Kiosak

