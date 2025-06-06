Trump plans to sell his red Tesla car after conflict with Musk: details

US President Donald Trump wants to sell his own car to Tesla, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

According to the publication, the red car, which the American leader bought when he was trying to help Elon Musk promote his company, has been standing near the White House for weeks.

On Thursday, June 5, Tesla shares fell by $150 billion due to a public dispute between US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of the electric car manufacturer.

The Trump Coin (TRUMP) meme coin and Trump Media shares fell amid a public confrontation between billionaire Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump.

Also, UNN wrote that Elon Musk's fortune decreased by $34 billion due to the conflict with Trump. The reason was threats to cancel government contracts and refusal to appoint the head of NASA.

As a reminder, President Donald Trump and White House aides are signaling a possible new reconciliation with billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of the electric car manufacturer, after an online dispute.