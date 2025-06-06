Trump plans to sell his red Tesla car after conflict with Musk: details

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 27705 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

11:45 AM • 58658 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 07:51 AM • 48003 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 110350 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 154507 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 114641 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 99576 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 91581 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 66634 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92676 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3.5m/s
54%
750mm
Popular news

In Ternopil, the state of atmospheric air is returning to normal, and the radiation background is at an acceptable level

June 6, 06:58 AM • 19207 views

Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

09:26 AM • 20204 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 50516 views

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

11:38 AM • 26111 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 23056 views
Publications

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

02:47 PM • 5048 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

02:30 PM • 8784 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 23891 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

01:00 PM • 27705 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

11:45 AM • 58658 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 51134 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 131182 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 94600 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 136531 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 360393 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

Trump plans to sell his red Tesla car after conflict with Musk: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1090 views

Donald Trump is considering selling his own Tesla, which he bought to support Elon Musk. The decision was made after a public dispute that crashed Tesla's stock and Musk's fortune.

Trump plans to sell his red Tesla car after conflict with Musk: details

US President Donald Trump wants to sell his own car to Tesla, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

US President Donald Trump is considering selling his Tesla car

- the report says.

According to the publication, the red car, which the American leader bought when he was trying to help Elon Musk promote his company, has been standing near the White House for weeks.

Addition

On Thursday, June 5, Tesla shares fell by $150 billion due to a public dispute between US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of the electric car manufacturer.

The Trump Coin (TRUMP) meme coin and Trump Media shares fell amid a public confrontation between billionaire Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump.

Also, UNN wrote that Elon Musk's fortune decreased by $34 billion due to the conflict with Trump. The reason was threats to cancel government contracts and refusal to appoint the head of NASA.

As a reminder, President Donald Trump and White House aides are signaling a possible new reconciliation with billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of the electric car manufacturer, after an online dispute.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

News of the World
Tesla, Inc.
White House
NASA
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9