Trump on TikTok sale: We have great American patriots buying it

Commenting on the sale of TikTok, US President Donald Trump stated that there are great American patriots who are buying it, and they are very wealthy. He said this on the Fox News TV channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We have great American patriots buying it – very wealthy people. People who love our country, they are very technologically savvy and will not allow anything bad to happen to TikTok," Trump said about the sale of TikTok. - Trump said about the sale of TikTok.

Addition

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the administration of US President Donald Trump is expected to receive a multi-billion dollar commission from investors as part of a complex deal to control TikTok's operations in the US. This deal will be the latest in a series of lucrative agreements between the US government and the private sector.

US President Donald Trump announced that agreements with China regarding TikTok had already been reached, and he planned to finalize the details during a conversation with Xi Jinping on Friday.

Trump and Xi held a phone conversation on Friday, September 19. The US President stated that he and Xi had made progress on many very important issues, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the approval of the TikTok deal.