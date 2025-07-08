Trump: new tariffs on trade with the US to take effect from August 1 "without delay"

US President Donald Trump stated that he would not extend the term for the introduction of new "reciprocal" tariffs, set for August 1, 2025. Early August is the start date, after which there will be no more revisions, he said, according to Bloomberg, reported by UNN.

Tariffs will begin to be paid from August 1, 2025. The date is unchangeable and will not be altered. In other words, all funds must be paid from August 1, 2025 — there will be no deferrals- - Trump wrote on Tuesday on his Truth Social platform.

The first notifications with new tariff rates began reaching US trading partners on Monday, ahead of the initial agreement to conclude negotiations with the administration this week. At the same time, the order signed by Trump temporarily postponed the introduction of tariffs for another three weeks, effectively extending the negotiation period until August 1.

On Monday evening, Trump stated that this deadline "is not 100% final," suggesting the possibility of concessions in case of more favorable terms. Such ambiguity raised doubts in Washington and on Wall Street about Trump's real intentions to implement the tariff threat.

Despite the harsh tone of the message, markets reacted cautiously: on Tuesday morning, stock indices remained near record levels. After a brief decline, the S&P 500 index hovered near the 6200 mark.

The announcement was another step in the implementation of Trump's trade strategy, which has been accompanied by numerous delays, revisions, and pressure on partners with the aim of reformatting global trade flows and returning production to the US.

Recall

Trump first announced the increase of "reciprocal" tariffs on April 2, establishing a 90-day transition period with reduced rates of 10% to allow time for negotiations. This period was supposed to end this week, but on Monday, Trump signed a decree postponing the introduction of new tariffs until August 1.

Despite stated plans for parallel negotiations with dozens of countries, the US has so far only concluded preliminary trade agreements with the United Kingdom and Vietnam, leaving key details open. A temporary truce has also been reached with China, which provides for a reduction in tariffs. Meanwhile, Trump is increasingly leaning towards the unilateral introduction of rates.

