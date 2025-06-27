$41.660.13
Europe prepares for deals with US, considering possibility of their failure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

The European Commission is ready to sign a trade agreement with the US, but is considering the option of failure. Von der Leyen has received updated proposals on tariffs and promises to defend EU interests.

Europe prepares for deals with US, considering possibility of their failure

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, following the leaders' talks at the EU summit in Brussels, stated that Europe is ready to sign a trade agreement with the United States but is considering the possibility of any agreements failing. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, von der Leyen said that literally on Thursday she received an updated version of proposals from the United States regarding tariffs. The President of the European Commission promised to defend the interests of the EU and emphasized that "all options remain on the table."

The European Commission conducts trade negotiations on behalf of the 27 EU member states but wanted to get political guidance on how to act in critical economic negotiations with the White House. Trump threatened to impose a 50% tariff on all EU goods from July 9 if the parties do not reach an agreement. Most EU goods are already subject to a 10% duty, with a 25% rate for cars and auto parts, and 50% for steel and aluminum.

Von der Leyen also suggested the possibility of "starting a reboot" of the World Trade Organization (WTO) amid fears that the global trading system is collapsing due to trade wars and bilateral agreements. She stated that the Asia-Pacific bloc CPTPP, which includes the United Kingdom, is interested in "structured cooperation" with the EU, which is a mutual desire. "It can be considered the beginning of the WTO's renewal... to show the world that free trade with many countries is possible based on rules," she said.

As Trump's deadline approached, differences began to emerge between Germany and France regarding their approach to negotiations with the U.S.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that a quick and simple agreement is better than a "slow and complex" one. The new center-right chancellor is under pressure from German automakers and other exporters, some of whom believe that even an asymmetric agreement – meaning higher U.S. tariffs on European goods – is better than no agreement at all.

EU leaders discuss US response on tariffs amid Trump's 'grace' period expiration26.06.25, 19:00 • 1782 views

French President Emmanuel Macron argues that agreeing to unequal trade terms will harm Europe's long-term competitiveness. One EU diplomat denied that there was a split between member states but noted: "If we agree to 10% – how long will that last?", implying that Trump might open a new front in the trade war or that it would affect negotiations with other partners. "Many member states understand that this is not a single game. Perhaps it will affect India's or China's approach to us."

Reminder

The US officially signed a trade agreement with China. President Donald Trump also announced plans to conclude a similar agreement with India.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

