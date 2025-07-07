Trump imposes 25% tariffs on goods from Japan and South Korea

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 12634 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 45281 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 57402 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 75150 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 138238 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 59304 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 81670 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 136882 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 131474 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 266469 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
3m/s
36%
743mm
Popular news
Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: detailsJuly 7, 08:09 AM • 93347 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 58969 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 40084 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 33377 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 20147 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 20182 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat02:20 PM • 20121 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 33450 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 40160 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 138256 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 59032 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 266475 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 110349 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 229248 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 253442 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

Trump imposes 25% tariffs on goods from Japan and South Korea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25 views

US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25% tariffs on goods from Japan and South Korea starting August 1. This applies to countries that have not yet concluded trade agreements with his administration and is part of his policy of reviewing trade relations.

Trump imposes 25% tariffs on goods from Japan and South Korea

US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of 25% tariffs on goods from Japan and South Korea, starting August 1, as he decided to impose unilateral tariffs on countries that have not yet concluded trade agreements with his administration, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to media reports, Trump's haste to revise US trade policy has been a constant source of uncertainty for markets, central bank governors, and executives trying to assess the impact on production, inventories, hiring, inflation, and consumer demand — routine planning that is quite complex without such costs as tariffs that are in effect one day and canceled the next.

Ultimately, the Japan and South Korea rates, posted on his Truth Social platform, largely align with what he has already announced these two countries are likely to face. After a 90-day deferral from his so-called reciprocal tariffs, which initially affected Japan at a 24% rate and South Korea at a 25% rate, Trump lowered these tariffs to 10% to allow time for negotiations.

In his letters, Trump warned countries against taking retaliatory measures, stating that any actions would be met with a response from the US.

"If for some reason you decide to raise your tariffs, then any amount by which you raise them will be added to the 25% we charge," Trump said.

Trump said he signed tariff letters to 12 countries05.07.25, 18:26 • 2258 views

Trump also said that the 25% rates do not include any industry-specific tariffs that the administration has imposed or will separately impose on goods imported into key industries.

White House officials did not say whether additional demand letters would be released on Monday, or whether the president still plans to announce trade agreements with other countries. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously told CNBC that he expects "several announcements within the next 48 hours."

Additionally

The tariffs imposed by Trump will help fill the Treasury's coffers at a time when investors are concerned about the country's growing debt, especially after Congress last week passed a significant portion of the president's economic agenda in a $3.4 trillion tax cut and spending package. Although US stocks reached record highs on Friday, the dollar fell, and long-term borrowing costs remain elevated.

Japan and Korea were the fifth and seventh largest sources of US imports from the US last year — accounting for almost 9% of the total.

Trump threatened an additional 10% tariffs on countries for joining BRICS' "anti-American policies"07.07.25, 13:40 • 851 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Truth Social
United States Congress
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
South Korea
Japan
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9