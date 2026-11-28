U.S. President Donald Trump said that if hostilities against Iran resume, the U.S. military will strike the Iranian nuclear facility at Mount Peakax. At the same time, the White House chief expressed hope that Tehran would agree to conclude a deal with the United States, UNN writes.

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According to Trump, Washington is currently trying to give the Iranian side an opportunity for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

The U.S. president also said that Iran's air and naval forces, as well as its air defenses, had allegedly suffered devastating losses. At the same time, he acknowledged that Tehran may retain part of its military capability.

Trump threatened new strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure

The White House chief claims that Iran has been unable to restore the nuclear facilities previously destroyed by the U.S. military.

We definitely would have struck Mount Peakax. But we did not observe any serious activity there. Still, it would be good if they reached a deal – Trump said.

He also emphasized that the United States continues to closely monitor Iran's activities.

Trump does not see serious support for Iran from Russia and China and believes that they are even helping the United States