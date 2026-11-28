Trump named the Iranian nuclear facility that the United States will strike if hostilities resume
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that the United States would strike the facility on Mount Pickaxe in the event of renewed fighting with Iran. He called on Tehran to reach a deal.
U.S. President Donald Trump said that if hostilities against Iran resume, the U.S. military will strike the Iranian nuclear facility at Mount Peakax. At the same time, the White House chief expressed hope that Tehran would agree to conclude a deal with the United States, UNN writes.
Details
According to Trump, Washington is currently trying to give the Iranian side an opportunity for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
The U.S. president also said that Iran's air and naval forces, as well as its air defenses, had allegedly suffered devastating losses. At the same time, he acknowledged that Tehran may retain part of its military capability.
Trump threatened new strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure
The White House chief claims that Iran has been unable to restore the nuclear facilities previously destroyed by the U.S. military.
We definitely would have struck Mount Peakax. But we did not observe any serious activity there. Still, it would be good if they reached a deal
He also emphasized that the United States continues to closely monitor Iran's activities.
Trump does not see serious support for Iran from Russia and China and believes that they are even helping the United States28.11.26, 01:36 • 2206 views