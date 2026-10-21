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Trump may completely halt the supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine – NATO warns of the risks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1366 views

NATO fears a complete halt to U.S. arms deliveries to Ukraine due to tensions between Zelenskyy and Trump. Patriot deliveries are already being delayed.

Trump may completely halt the supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine – NATO warns of the risks

NATO representatives warned Ukrainian officials about the risk of a complete halt to the supply of U.S. weapons, including missiles for Patriot systems, due to deteriorating relations between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. Bloomberg reports this, citing informed sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the Alliance's leadership fears that relations between Kyiv and Washington could deteriorate completely. NATO representatives are urging the Ukrainian side to reduce tensions in its communication with the Trump administration in order to avoid further restrictions on military aid.

The US is delaying deliveries of missiles for Patriot systems that have already been paid for, Zelenskyy says19.10.26, 03:07 • 6352 views

The PURL program, under which European countries purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine, is a particular concern. The United States currently supplies only about 12 Patriot interceptor missiles per month, four times fewer than during Joe Biden's presidency.

U.S. delaying deliveries of missiles already paid for by European allies

Zelenskyy previously stated that U.S. missiles were arriving irregularly, despite European partners having already paid for the corresponding deliveries. In addition, according to him, the Pentagon failed several times to warn Ukraine about Russian missile attacks.

A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in Oslo20.10.26, 22:30 • 12171 view

The situation is complicated by limited stocks of U.S. interceptors. According to Mark Cancian, an expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the United States has approximately 800 Patriot missiles. At the same time, the Pentagon seeks to preserve reserves for operations in the Middle East and a potential conflict with China.

As The Washington Post previously reported, Washington is also delaying approval of the transfer of Patriot missiles to Ukraine from European countries. According to the publication's sources, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has neither approved nor rejected the relevant requests, leaving them without a final decision.

Trump made new absurd statements about Ukraine while Zelenskyy was meeting with Witkoff20.10.26, 23:12 • 7540 views

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