The United States is currently supplying Ukraine with only 12 missiles for Patriot systems per month, approximately four times fewer than under former President Joe Biden's administration. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with Bloomberg, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, according to him, some of the supplies that Ukraine has already paid for have still not been approved.

We paid for the weapons. Some of the supplies were approved, but the rest were not. And this is not a technical issue - the head of state said.

He also emphasized that he had proposed an agreement to Washington: Ukraine would not strike Russian diesel fuel, while the United States would provide Patriot missiles to protect Ukrainian facilities.

"But they simply want us to stop striking diesel fuel. And if we strike, they will cut us off from something," Zelenskyy said.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States officially switching to Russia's side in its war against Ukraine would mean a great tragedy and become a historic mistake.

Trump proposes that Ukraine restore the transit of Russian gas to Europe as part of a "peace deal" — NYT